Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,103 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.95.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $183,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,337 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $309.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $350.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.13.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

