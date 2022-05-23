Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $8.45 Million Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,919 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $8,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VAC. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Shares of VAC stock opened at $135.85 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $132.79 and a 12-month high of $175.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.23 and its 200 day moving average is $157.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 2.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.40.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.