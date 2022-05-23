Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share.

Shares of DE opened at $313.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $307.64 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $96.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $401.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.52.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.28%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Sunday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.73.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $861,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.