Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $8.16 Million Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,683 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of UMB Financial worth $8,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at $73,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total transaction of $159,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $87.52 on Monday. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.48.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.52. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $340.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

