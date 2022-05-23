Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $321,000 in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,537,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,939,000 after acquiring an additional 401,691 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,816,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 41,849 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,320,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,916,000 after acquiring an additional 68,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 899,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,571,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $36.21 on Monday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $41.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.40.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

