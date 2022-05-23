Analysts Set Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target at $175.00

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVAX. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $53.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.54. Novavax has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $277.80.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.77). Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The business had revenue of $703.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.05) EPS. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Novavax will post 25.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 123.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 22,033 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Novavax by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 177.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 137,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,532,000 after purchasing an additional 88,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

