Analysts Set Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target at $175.00

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.00.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVAX. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th.
NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $53.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.54. Novavax has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $277.80.
In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 123.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 22,033 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Novavax by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 177.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 137,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,532,000 after purchasing an additional 88,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.
About Novavax (Get Rating)
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novavax (NVAX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.