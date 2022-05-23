Brokerages Set Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Target Price at C$48.17

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PKI. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$49.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Parkland alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.69, for a total value of C$505,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$851,514.75. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 6,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.93, for a total value of C$215,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 666,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,930,720.25. Insiders have sold a total of 34,646 shares of company stock worth $1,177,495 in the last three months.

PKI opened at C$36.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$35.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.57. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$31.18 and a 52-week high of C$41.89. The stock has a market cap of C$5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.58.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.50 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.