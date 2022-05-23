Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives $675.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFYGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $675.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.51) to GBX 730 ($9.00) in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($6.78) to GBX 590 ($7.27) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.64) to GBX 800 ($9.86) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investec cut Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($6.53) to GBX 580 ($7.15) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

OTCMKTS:SCBFY opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $16.03.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

