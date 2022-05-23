-$0.38 EPS Expected for Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vaxxinity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.35). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxxinity will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.58). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vaxxinity.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:VAXX opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32. Vaxxinity has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $22.77.

In other Vaxxinity news, major shareholder United Biomedical Inc purchased 18,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $62,462.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,611,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,059,878.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mei Mei Hu purchased 8,038 shares of Vaxxinity stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $27,088.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,593,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,869,939.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 30,950 shares of company stock worth $106,759.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAXX. Prime Movers Lab LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,020,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth $5,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at $1,240,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxxinity

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

