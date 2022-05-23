Brokerages Set Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Target Price at C$50.33

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OVV. Capital One Financial raised shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Ovintiv stock opened at C$60.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$28.10 and a 52 week high of C$73.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$64.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.88.

Ovintiv ( TSE:OVV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C($0.45). The firm had revenue of C$4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.37 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 17.6100007 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.321 per share. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

