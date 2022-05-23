Analysts Set F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT at $228.15

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.15.
Several analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.
In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.95, for a total transaction of $33,622.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,917 shares of company stock worth $2,119,674 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
FFIV opened at $156.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.08 and a 200-day moving average of $210.38. F5 has a 52-week low of $151.66 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.18.
F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that F5 will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.
About F5 (Get Rating)
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
