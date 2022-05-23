Analysts Set F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT at $228.15

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.15.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.95, for a total transaction of $33,622.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,917 shares of company stock worth $2,119,674 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in F5 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,373,834,000 after acquiring an additional 416,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,932,000 after buying an additional 517,198 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,441 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $635,587,000 after buying an additional 17,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in F5 by 14.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,955,000 after purchasing an additional 237,116 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIV opened at $156.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.08 and a 200-day moving average of $210.38. F5 has a 52-week low of $151.66 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.18.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that F5 will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

