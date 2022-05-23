Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Research Coverage Started at FBN Securities

Research analysts at FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. FBN Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 43.73% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $55.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $90.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.19. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 46.53% and a negative net margin of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $157.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,237,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing acquired 320,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.69 per share, with a total value of $17,533,668.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Alteryx by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Alteryx by 798.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

