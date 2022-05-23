Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Posted by on May 23rd, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBXGet Rating) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Third Coast Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.38. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Third Coast Bancshares.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.32 million.

TCBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Third Coast Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,376,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $8,736,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 1.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 308,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 282,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 159,529 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 223,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 27,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Third Coast Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.