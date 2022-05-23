Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Third Coast Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.38. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Third Coast Bancshares.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.32 million.

TCBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Third Coast Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,376,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $8,736,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 1.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 308,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 282,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 159,529 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 223,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 27,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Third Coast Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.