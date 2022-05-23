Brokerages Set Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Target Price at $231.83

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $231.83.

CAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 26,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $189.90 per share, with a total value of $4,937,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 422,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,164,765.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,117,000. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

CAR stock opened at $174.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.66. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 635.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 35.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

