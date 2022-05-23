Brokerages Expect Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) to report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Braze’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.21). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braze will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Braze.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.54.

In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,678,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at $844,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 77,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $2,912,019.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 305,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,996.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.92. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

