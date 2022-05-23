Brokerages Expect DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) to Post -$0.56 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) to announce ($0.56) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for DICE Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($2.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($3.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DICE Therapeutics.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DICE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:DICE opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.33. DICE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $40.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,277,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $7,661,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,232,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

