Brokerages Set World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) PT at $63.88

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $333.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.70 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 53.60%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $589,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 133,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $11,283,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment (Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.