LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives $161.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.89.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TREE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on LendingTree in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $62.95 on Friday. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $58.89 and a 1-year high of $228.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.62 million, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.60.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.40. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $283.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LendingTree will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.67 per share, with a total value of $656,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $656,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in LendingTree by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 185.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 34,543 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 6.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in LendingTree by 9.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in LendingTree by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

