WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives $99.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on WNS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

WNS stock opened at $70.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.32. WNS has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $91.48. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. WNS had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

