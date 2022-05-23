CUTcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CUT) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $188.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00105868 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000656 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00021076 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00019166 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.45 or 0.00306137 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 164,478,986 coins and its circulating supply is 160,478,986 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

