SnowSwap (SNOW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $478,330.22

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00003377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $478,330.22 and approximately $1,204.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 152.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,703.64 or 0.31788873 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.26 or 0.00485703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00034150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008480 BTC.

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

