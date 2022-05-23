PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,522 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

NYSE:PHM opened at $42.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.87.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.35%.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

PulteGroup Profile (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.