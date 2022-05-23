Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,365 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter worth $3,190,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. 47.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZIM. Clarkson Capital downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Shares of ZIM opened at $64.70 on Monday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.27.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.65 by $1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 167.57% and a net margin of 45.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.62%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 141.96%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

