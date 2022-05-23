Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Position Raised by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Snap by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 81,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 31,240 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Snap by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Snap by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNAP. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Snap from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,500,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,046.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,873,842.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,513,582 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,483.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $23.26 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.61 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

