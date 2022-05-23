MAI Capital Management Invests $318,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,141,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,303,000 after purchasing an additional 233,810 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,876 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,339,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,329,000 after purchasing an additional 844,595 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its holdings in Fiserv by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,191,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,315,000 after purchasing an additional 499,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 432,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.11 per share, with a total value of $40,744,924.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,392,199.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

FISV opened at $95.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.07 and a 200 day moving average of $100.70.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

