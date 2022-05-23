MAI Capital Management Raises Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $25,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $448,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 164,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,161,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,250 shares of company stock worth $4,817,790 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $75.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.40. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.50 and a 52 week high of $94.80.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

