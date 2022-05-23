Advisor Resource Council Buys Shares of 7,978 VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANGL. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $28.06 on Monday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.109 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%.

