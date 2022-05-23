Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $12.28 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 102.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of Teledyne Technologies worth $12,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TDY opened at $386.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $446.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.55. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $374.03 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $504.75.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

