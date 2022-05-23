Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 8,210 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $11,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 4.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,043,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $670,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.71.

In related news, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total transaction of $624,423.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $1,525,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,487,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,070 shares of company stock worth $2,229,681. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $284.52 on Monday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $272.20 and a 52-week high of $387.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $2.33. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 43.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

