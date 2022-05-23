Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 377,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,855 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $11,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 782.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $28.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.32%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

