Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 143.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 247,533 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $10,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $35.38 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.66.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,040,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

