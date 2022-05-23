Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Takes Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 187,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,405,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 403.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000.

Shares of KBE opened at $45.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.85. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $60.60.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

