O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $209.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $257.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.84 and its 200 day moving average is $213.16.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.25.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

