O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,261,155,000 after buying an additional 179,469 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,053,000 after purchasing an additional 161,751 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,415,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,482,000 after purchasing an additional 106,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,149,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 43,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMT. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Tower from €295.00 ($307.29) to €284.00 ($295.83) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.92.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT opened at $244.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.42. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $111.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 96.89%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

