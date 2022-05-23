O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 3,338 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gobi Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,391,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,198,000 after buying an additional 695,521 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 2,493.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,963,000 after acquiring an additional 398,900 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,956,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CDW by 70.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,617,000 after purchasing an additional 202,232 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 596,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,136,000 after acquiring an additional 191,154 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of CDW opened at $160.20 on Monday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.39 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

About CDW (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.