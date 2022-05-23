O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 436,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APTV opened at $93.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $88.15 and a one year high of $180.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

