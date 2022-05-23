Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,508 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 588.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000.

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $42.64 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.29 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average of $46.35.

