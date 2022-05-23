Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,976 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $159,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,080,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $201.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.25 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.44. The company has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

