Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 15,650 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,650 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,590,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,960,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,527,000 after buying an additional 199,662 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Incyte by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,006,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,489 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Incyte by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,145,000 after acquiring an additional 444,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Incyte by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,574,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,289,000 after purchasing an additional 60,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $74.88 on Monday. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 99,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.07 per share, with a total value of $6,793,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 418,363 shares of company stock worth $29,843,898. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

