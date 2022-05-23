Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,984 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Shares of HR stock opened at $27.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 221.43%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.