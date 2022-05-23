Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 82,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.06% of Flowserve at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Flowserve by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Flowserve by 187.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after purchasing an additional 258,039 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Flowserve by 22.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 11.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Flowserve stock opened at $30.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

