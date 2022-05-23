Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $1,893,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APD opened at $237.59 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.87.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

