O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 4,800 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 380.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,247,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $228.65 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $222.14 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.96 and a 200-day moving average of $287.35.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

