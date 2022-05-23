O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 24,495 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 222.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,495 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

NYSE HI opened at $40.13 on Monday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 32.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hillenbrand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

About Hillenbrand (Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.