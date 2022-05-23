O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,453 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Veritiv worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 22.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veritiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Veritiv by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,600 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.53 per share, with a total value of $202,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

VRTV opened at $132.27 on Monday. Veritiv Co. has a 52 week low of $47.20 and a 52 week high of $158.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.94 and a 200-day moving average of $123.03.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $1.39. Veritiv had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRTV. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Veritiv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

