O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 34,151 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,151 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Himax Technologies worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 293.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 217,129 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 2,889.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 201,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 194,868 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $399,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIMX stock opened at $9.38 on Monday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.01.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $412.81 million during the quarter. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 62.49% and a net margin of 29.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HIMX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $18.00 to $13.80 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Himax Technologies Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

