O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 463.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at $53,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of PKI stock opened at $146.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $137.37 and a one year high of $203.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.84.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.