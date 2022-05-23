Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 11,233 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,233 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP opened at $66.67 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.34 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.12. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.276 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,062 shares of company stock worth $631,500. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.81.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.