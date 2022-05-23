Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 20,132 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,215 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 20,132 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.5% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,390 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 70,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,647 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,746 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,347 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $70.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.63. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

