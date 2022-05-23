Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,922 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $27.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $26.78 and a one year high of $36.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $238.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.76 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.09%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.55%.

DEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

